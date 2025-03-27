A stabbing attack in Amsterdam wounds five people, including four foreigners

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A knife-wielding assailant in Amsterdam seriously wounded five people — including two from the United States, one from Belgium and one from Poland — in a stabbing attack Thursday on a busy shopping street, Dutch police said.

The attack lasted several minutes before the assailant was stopped by a passerby near the city's Dam Square in the late afternoon. Police cordoned off the area and several ambulances and a trauma helicopter were called to the scene.

Authorities said in a statement that no motive had been established for the attack, but that police were considering a scenario where the man targeted victims at random.