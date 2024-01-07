5 people are trapped in a cave in Slovenia after heavy rainfall causes water levels to rise

All five people are fine, said Igor Benko, the head of Slovenia's Speleological Association.

The group entered early on Saturday for a tour of the 8-kilometer (5-mile) cave system with a chain of underground lakes. Visitors are allowed in only as part of guided tours.

Benko told the STA news agency it might take a few days for the passage to be safe again.

Currently, 35 cave rescuers and eight divers from all over Slovenia are involved in the rescue operation, assisted by 11 firefighters and members of the civil protection force, authorities said.

Krizna Jama is the fourth biggest known underground ecosystem in the world in terms of biodiversity, Slovenia's official STA news agency said.