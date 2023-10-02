5 missing people are located after a Spanish nightclub fire, leaving the death toll at 13

A Spanish government official says five people who were missing and feared dead in a nightclub fire in the city of Murcia have been located, leaving the death toll at 13

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 46 minutes ago
X

MADRID (AP) — Five people who were missing and feared dead in a nightclub fire in the city of Murcia have been located, a Spanish official said Monday. The death toll in the country's worst nightclub fire in 33 years stands at 13, with 24 people injured.

Francisco Jiménez, the national government representative in the southeastern region of Murcia, told Spanish National Television that no further bodies had been found and that there was no longer anyone missing.

Firefighters and police continued to search the damaged premises for clues as to how the fire started Sunday in the city of Murcia. They also worked to secure the interior of the building to avoid a possible collapse.

The blaze started around 6 a.m. in a nightclub and spread to two others nearby, Spanish state news agency EFE said. All the bodies were found in the first nightclub.

The city council declared three days of mourning with flags flown at half-staff on public buildings.

It was the deadliest nightclub fire in Spain since 43 people were killed in Zaragoza in 1990.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: NYT

Groups warn attacks on prospective jurors in Trump trial could escalate40m ago

Credit: Martha Dalton

Fulton tops state list of schools excelling in literacy performance
1h ago

Metro Atlanta shootings kill 2 teenagers within 3 hours, police say
14h ago

Credit: AP

GET SCHOOLED BLOG
DOWNEY: Let’s admit qualified teens to college by random drawings
1h ago

Credit: AP

GET SCHOOLED BLOG
DOWNEY: Let’s admit qualified teens to college by random drawings
1h ago

Credit: AP

Congress averted a government shutdown. Here is how Georgia lawmakers voted
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Nobel in medicine goes to 2 scientists whose work enabled creation of mRNA vaccines...
5m ago
A big fire at a police headquarters in northeastern Egypt injures at least 38 people
24m ago
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed as Japan business confidence rises and US shutdown...
41m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Here’s what you need to know as Braves get ready for postseason
21h ago
Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
Spencer Strider sets Braves franchise record for most strikeouts in a season
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top