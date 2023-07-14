5 leaving cemetery funeral near nation's capital wounded by gunfire from another car, police say

National & World News
27 minutes ago
X
Police say five people returning from a funeral at a surbuban Washington, D

BLADENSBURG, Md. (AP) — Five people returning from a funeral at a cemetery were shot and wounded by someone firing into their car from a second vehicle in a Maryland suburb of the nation's capital, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the five victims were all taken to area hospitals as authorities pleaded for the help of passing motorists in identifying suspects from the brazen daylight attack in busy traffic.

Bladensburg Police Chief Tyrone Collington Sr. said at a news conference later Friday afternoon that he did not know the conditions of the wounded. He said none of those in the targeted car had fired any shots after leaving the Fort Lincoln Cemetery.

“It is important for us to note these individuals were leaving a funeral at the Fort Lincoln Cemetery when they were accosted by another vehicle,” Collington said.

Detectives haven’t determined a motive, and Collington said police where checking for surveillance video and other evidence while searching for anyone involved.

The shooting occurred near a bridge that crosses the Anacostia River in Bladensburg, about a mile (.6 kilometer) east of the Maryland line with Washington, D.C.

“What I do want to say is that this is uncommon in our community,” Collington said. “This was an unnecessary, senseless act of violence. As a result multiple people were injured.”

Collington said detectives are working to identify a suspect. He said all they know now is that a dark colored vehicle was involved. He asked anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about it to contact police.

Officials with the neighboring Edmonston Police Department said they were assisting with the investigation. They said the shooting was an isolated incident and didn’t pose an ongoing threat to public safety.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Pouya Dianat/AJC

Swanky downtown hotel will be returned to lender to avoid foreclosure1h ago

Credit: TNS

Trump asks Georgia’s top court to quash grand jury report, disqualify Fulton DA
4h ago

Chlorine spill may have caused E. coli leak into Chattahoochee
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Georgia is creating its first-ever climate plan. Here’s what to expect
3h ago

Credit: John Spink

Georgia is creating its first-ever climate plan. Here’s what to expect
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy of the Seafood Menu

Lil Baby opening seafood restaurant and more Atlanta restaurant news
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Las Vegas police officer found guilty in string of brazen casino heists could get life...
11m ago
Movie and TV stars join picket lines in fight over the future of Hollywood
16m ago
Brittney Griner surprised herself with making the WNBA All-Star Game
21m ago
Featured

What exactly is aspartame and what’s the controversy?
6h ago
Cut from Georgia Medicaid health coverage? You may still be eligible
Braves schedule: Atlanta will open 2024 season on road vs. Phillies
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top