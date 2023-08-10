5 killed when RV blows tire, crashes head-on into tractor-trailer

Pennsylvania state police say five people died when a recreational vehicle blew a tire on an interstate highway, crossed the median and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
38 minutes ago
X

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A recreational vehicle blew a tire on an interstate highway in Pennsylvania, crossed the median and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer, killing four people in the RV and the truck driver, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday on northbound Interstate 81 near Chambersburg, in south-central Pennsylvania, state police said. The RV, which was heading south and towing a trailer, crossed a grassy median after the tire blew and struck the truck, which was towing double trailers.

Four people in the RV and the truck driver were all pronounced dead at the scene, and no other injuries were reported. Those killed in the RV were identified as Donald Molander, Kimberly Molander, Miranda Molander and Dane Molander, all of Middletown, Pennsylvania. The truck driver was identified as James Shade, of Martinsburg, West Virginia.

The stretch of road was shut down for nearly 10 hours as authorities investigated, and residual delays continued Thursday morning.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

THE JOLT
Kemp mounts campaign against Democratic lawmakers ahead of 20245h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

‘Just never know what can happen’: Gusty storms bring down trees across Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING
State revenue up big in July after Kemp announces spending hike
1h ago

Credit: bandres@ajc.com

EPA decision in Alabama raises questions about Georgia Power’s coal ash
1h ago

Credit: bandres@ajc.com

EPA decision in Alabama raises questions about Georgia Power’s coal ash
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

A new principal takes over at Roswell’s Centennial High School
4h ago
The Latest
At least 36 killed on Maui as fires burn through Hawaii and thousands race to escape
12m ago
Tropical Storm Khanun pounds South Korea's coastal regions before reaching Seoul in...
18m ago
From eggs to electronics to used cars, consumer inflation eased its grip on US households...
21m ago
Featured

Credit: Williams Funeral Home

Louise Florencourt, gatekeeper of Flannery O’Connor’s legacy, dies
1h ago
Michael Harris II’s instinctual play helps Braves win despite Max Fried’s short start
11h ago
5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top