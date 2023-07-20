BreakingNews
How to stay safe in a heat wave

5 killed in St Vincent as the eastern Caribbean island fights a surge in crime

National & World News
1 hour ago
X
Authorities say five people have been fatally shot in the capital of St. Vincent as the eastern Caribbean island struggles with a rise in violent crime

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Five people were fatally shot in the capital of St. Vincent as the eastern Caribbean island struggles with a rise in violent crime, authorities said Thursday.

The victims were killed late Wednesday in Kingstown in an outdoor area near a cruise ship terminal, police said in a statement.

No one has been arrested, and it wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a cluster of islands of around 100,000 people, has reported 35 killings so far this year, compared with a record 42 last year.

St. Vincent Police Commissioner Colin John said in a statement that the nation is still a safe place “despite the regrettable spate of violence that we are currently experiencing.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, who is in Morocco on an official trip, posted a video online in reaction to Wednesday night’s shooting. He said authorities will implement additional security measures that he declined to specify for tactical reasons as he condemned what he said was the trafficking of weapons from the U.S.

“We must not panic,” he said. “We must be resolute in fighting the criminals.”

Last month. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announced that the U.S. was investing millions of dollars to crack down on weapons trafficking in the Caribbean. The U.S. Justice Department also is expected to appoint a coordinator to oversee arms smuggling to the Caribbean.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Google Maps

Buckhead landmark faces financial trouble amid office market woes4h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man found fatally shot in car at DeKalb apartment complex
1h ago

A year into Georgia law, out-of-state abortions get complicated
33m ago

Credit: Kenny Holston/The New York Times

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s explicit visuals at Hunter Biden hearing draw rebuke
2h ago

Credit: Kenny Holston/The New York Times

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s explicit visuals at Hunter Biden hearing draw rebuke
2h ago

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

The Jolt: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones defends embattled country star Jason Aldean
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Solar panels on water canals seem like a no-brainer. So why aren't they widespread?
7m ago
Stewart Cink opens with 68 and thinks he can win British Open at age 50
9m ago
Catastrophe losses double at Travelers as insurance industry and more regions absorb...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

Cool off in metro Atlanta at pools, water parks, splash pads and more
The night the stadium caught fire -- and the Braves got hot
Q&A: During the actor, writer strikes, is it wrong to watch movies?
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top