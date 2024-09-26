5 high school students from around the country have been named National Student Poets

NEW YORK (AP) — Five high school students, residing far from each other while sharing visions of community and self-expression, have been named National Student Poets.

Each of the poets will represent different parts of the country. Robert Gao of University Laboratory High School in Champaign, Illinois, will cover the Midwest. Marcus Burns of Vermont's St. Johnsbury Academy will be based in the Northeast. Nadia Wright of Murrah High School in Jackson, Mississippi, will be the poet for the Southeast. Sofia Kamal of Rancho Solano Preparatory School in Phoenix, Arizona, is the student poet for the Southwest and the West's regional poet is Anya Melchinger of Mid-Pacific Institute in Honolulu.

The National Student Poets Program (NSPP) is a partnership of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) and the nonprofit Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, which presents the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, whose winners helped form the pool of student poet finalists. The poets, each of whom will receive $5,000, will spend the next year engaging with young people through readings, workshops and other projects.