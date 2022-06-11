ajc logo
X

$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high

FILE - High gas prices are shown in Los Angeles, on May 24, 2022. The nationwide average price for a gallon of gasoline has topped $5 for the first time ever. Auto club AAA said the average price on Saturday, June 11, was $5.00. Motorists in some parts of the country, especially California, are paying far above that.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - High gas prices are shown in Los Angeles, on May 24, 2022. The nationwide average price for a gallon of gasoline has topped $5 for the first time ever. Auto club AAA said the average price on Saturday, June 11, was $5.00. Motorists in some parts of the country, especially California, are paying far above that.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
The nationwide average price for a gallon of gasoline has topped $5 for the first time ever

NEW YORK (AP) — The nationwide average price for a gallon of gasoline has topped $5 for the first time ever.

Auto club AAA said the average price on Saturday was $5.00. Motorists in some parts of the country, especially California, are paying far above that.

The national average price has jumped 19 cents in just the past week, and it's up $1.93 from this time last year.

There are several reasons for the surge in gasoline prices.

Americans typically drive more starting around Memorial Day, so demand is up. Global oil prices are rising, compounded by sanctions against Russia, a leading oil producer, because of its war against Ukraine. And there are limits on refining capacity in the United States because some refineries shut down during the pandemic.

Add it all up, and the cost of filling up is draining money from Americans who are facing the highest rate of inflation in 40 years.

California has the highest average price, at $6.43, according to AAA. The lowest average is Mississippi, at $4.52.

While this is the first time breaking the $5 barrier, it's still not a record when inflation is taken into account. Gas peaked at $4.11 a gallon in July 2008, which would be equal to about $5.40 a gallon today.

Editors' Picks
Officers charged in Rayshard Brooks’ killing file federal lawsuits6h ago
Suspect in custody after Gwinnett deputy shot following chase, GBI investigating
8h ago
LEADING OFF: Braves, Phillies extend win streaks, A's slump
2h ago
UK military: Russia using anti-ship missiles on land targets
1h ago
UK military: Russia using anti-ship missiles on land targets
1h ago
War guilt and last kisses: A deceptive, uneasy calm for Kyiv
2h ago
The Latest
Why France's parliamentary elections are important to Macron
17m ago
North Korean leader reaffirms arms buildup in party meeting
35m ago
UK military: Russia using anti-ship missiles on land targets
1h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top