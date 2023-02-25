X
5 dead, including patient, in medical flight crash in Nevada

National & World News
40 minutes ago
An air ambulance company says all five people aboard one of its flights have been killed in a crash in Nevada

STAGECOACH, Nev. (AP) — Five people, including medical personnel and a patient, were killed in a plane crash Friday night in Nevada, according to an air ambulance company.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s office said authorities began receiving calls about a possible plane crash near Stagecoach, Nevada, around 9:15 p.m. and found the wreckage two hours later. Stagecoach is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Reno.

Care Flight, which provides ambulance service by plane and helicopter, confirmed that there were no survivors.

The dead included the pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient and a patient’s family member.

“We are heartbroken to report that we have now received confirmation from Central Lyon County Fire Department that none of the five people on board survived,” the company said in a statement, adding that it is halting flights to focus on helping responding agencies, team members and families.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Saturday morning on Twitter it is sending a seven-member team of investigators to the crash site. NTSB identified the aircraft as a Pilatus PC-12 airplane.

The crash occurred amid a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service in Reno for large swaths of Nevada, including parts of Lyon County.

The Weather Service said it was expecting heavy snow, wind gusts of up to 65 mph (105 kph) and periods of whiteout conditions between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Sunday.

Plains mayor and Jimmy Carter have talked plenty - but avoid politics
5h ago
