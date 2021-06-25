5 dead, hundreds injured by rare tornado in Czech Republic

Police said at least five people were found dead, but regional government chief Jan Grolich said the death toll was likely to rise.

“It’s a huge tragedy,” Prime Minister Andrej Babis said. Babis was in Brussels to attend an EU summit and was planning to visit the afflicted region later Friday. He said he has asked the EU for help.

“I'd like to offer my condolences to the families of the victims,” Babis said. “We ... will do all we can to help the people because it's a real apocalypse.” He said some 2,000 buildings have been damaged.

Over 40,000 households remain without electricity in the southeast.

Meteorologist Martin Setvak said it was the most damaging tornado in the country's modern history.

“It certainly was at least the strongest F3 intensity but very likely it was F4” in the six-notch Fujita scale, Setvak said.

F4 causes devastating damage, with winds of up to 260 miles an hour.

Setvak said it's still unclear whether it was a single twister or several independent ones.

According to Setvak, the country experienced anywhere between one and seven tornadoes annually up until 2020, but all were relatively weak.

“Tornados like this are very rare in Central Europe,” climatologist Pavel Fasko said.

Caption Damaged cars are seen after a tornado hit the village of Luzice in the Hodonin district, South Moravia, Czech Republic, on Friday, June 25, 2021. A rare tornado tore through southeastern Czech Republic, killing a few people and injuring hundreds, rescue services said on Friday. (Ondrej Deml/CTK via AP) Credit: Deml Ondrej Credit: Deml Ondrej

