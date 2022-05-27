ajc logo
X

5 dead after Pennsylvania house explosion; 2 injured

An investigator, center top, moves through the scene of a deadly explosion in a residential neighborhood in Pottstown, Pa., Friday, May 27, 2022. A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing several people and leaving a few others injured, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Combined ShapeCaption
An investigator, center top, moves through the scene of a deadly explosion in a residential neighborhood in Pottstown, Pa., Friday, May 27, 2022. A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing several people and leaving a few others injured, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Authorities say five people are dead after a house exploded northwest of Philadelphia

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing five people and leaving two others injured, authorities said Friday.

Officials had earlier said four people died and others might be missing in Thursday evening's explosion in Pottstown but confirmed the fifth fatality as they combed through debris, Borough Manager Justin Keller said at a news conference Friday, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Two people were hospitalized, Keller said, with one in critical condition and another undergoing surgery. Everyone previously missing had been accounted for Friday.

The cause of the blast is still being investigated, Keller said.

___

This story has been corrected to say the explosion was northwest of Philadelphia, not northwest of Pennsylvania.

Combined ShapeCaption
An investigator moves through the scene of a deadly explosion in a residential neighborhood in Pottstown, Pa., Friday, May 27, 2022. A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing several people and leaving others injured, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

An investigator moves through the scene of a deadly explosion in a residential neighborhood in Pottstown, Pa., Friday, May 27, 2022. A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing several people and leaving others injured, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined ShapeCaption
An investigator moves through the scene of a deadly explosion in a residential neighborhood in Pottstown, Pa., Friday, May 27, 2022. A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing several people and leaving others injured, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined ShapeCaption
Investigators and utility crews work the scene of a deadly explosion in a residential neighborhood in Pottstown, Pa., Friday, May 27, 2022. A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing several people and leaving others injured, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Investigators and utility crews work the scene of a deadly explosion in a residential neighborhood in Pottstown, Pa., Friday, May 27, 2022. A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing several people and leaving others injured, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined ShapeCaption
Investigators and utility crews work the scene of a deadly explosion in a residential neighborhood in Pottstown, Pa., Friday, May 27, 2022. A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing several people and leaving others injured, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined ShapeCaption
An investigator moves through the scene of a deadly explosion in a residential neighborhood in Pottstown, Pa., Friday, May 27, 2022. A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing several people and leaving others injured, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

An investigator moves through the scene of a deadly explosion in a residential neighborhood in Pottstown, Pa., Friday, May 27, 2022. A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing several people and leaving others injured, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined ShapeCaption
An investigator moves through the scene of a deadly explosion in a residential neighborhood in Pottstown, Pa., Friday, May 27, 2022. A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing several people and leaving others injured, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined ShapeCaption
Investigators work the scene of a deadly explosion in a residential neighborhood in Pottstown, Pa., Friday, May 27, 2022. A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing several people and leaving a few others injured, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Investigators work the scene of a deadly explosion in a residential neighborhood in Pottstown, Pa., Friday, May 27, 2022. A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing several people and leaving a few others injured, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined ShapeCaption
Investigators work the scene of a deadly explosion in a residential neighborhood in Pottstown, Pa., Friday, May 27, 2022. A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing several people and leaving a few others injured, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined ShapeCaption
Crews work the scene of a deadly explosion in a residential neighborhood in Pottstown, Pa., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Crews work the scene of a deadly explosion in a residential neighborhood in Pottstown, Pa., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined ShapeCaption
Crews work the scene of a deadly explosion in a residential neighborhood in Pottstown, Pa., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined ShapeCaption
Investigators work the scene of a deadly explosion in a residential neighborhood in Pottstown, Pa., Friday, May 27, 2022. A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing several people and leaving others injured, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Investigators work the scene of a deadly explosion in a residential neighborhood in Pottstown, Pa., Friday, May 27, 2022. A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing several people and leaving others injured, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined ShapeCaption
Investigators work the scene of a deadly explosion in a residential neighborhood in Pottstown, Pa., Friday, May 27, 2022. A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing several people and leaving others injured, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined ShapeCaption
An investigator moves through the scene of a deadly explosion in a residential neighborhood in Pottstown, Pa., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

An investigator moves through the scene of a deadly explosion in a residential neighborhood in Pottstown, Pa., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined ShapeCaption
An investigator moves through the scene of a deadly explosion in a residential neighborhood in Pottstown, Pa., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined ShapeCaption
A person view the aftermath of a deadly explosion in a residential neighborhood in Pottstown, Pa., Friday, May 27, 2022. A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing several people and leaving others injured, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

A person view the aftermath of a deadly explosion in a residential neighborhood in Pottstown, Pa., Friday, May 27, 2022. A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing several people and leaving others injured, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined ShapeCaption
A person view the aftermath of a deadly explosion in a residential neighborhood in Pottstown, Pa., Friday, May 27, 2022. A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing several people and leaving others injured, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined ShapeCaption
Caution tape cordons off the scene of a deadly explosion in a residential neighborhood in Pottstown, Pa., Friday, May 27, 2022. A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing several people and leaving others injured, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Caution tape cordons off the scene of a deadly explosion in a residential neighborhood in Pottstown, Pa., Friday, May 27, 2022. A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing several people and leaving others injured, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined ShapeCaption
Caution tape cordons off the scene of a deadly explosion in a residential neighborhood in Pottstown, Pa., Friday, May 27, 2022. A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing several people and leaving others injured, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

Editors' Picks
Georgia pastors, others on Southern Baptist list of alleged abusers1h ago
Jones wins primary for Ga. lieutenant governor, solidifying GOP ticket
2h ago
Family in shock after man gunned down inside East Point apartment
18m ago
Here are Memorial Day weekend ceremonies around metro Atlanta
10h ago
Here are Memorial Day weekend ceremonies around metro Atlanta
10h ago
Feds interview Georgia Republicans who refused to serve as ‘fake’ electors
16h ago
The Latest
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas
6m ago
Wall Street breaks 7-week losing streak, longest since 2001
14m ago
Oregon ballot fiasco highlights 'invisible' election chiefs
27m ago
Featured
The African Methodist Episcopal Church said it is investigating “possible financial irregularities” in retirement fund investments the church holds.

AME Church sues former executive director over missing millions
2 suspects arrested in fatal shooting near I-285 in DeKalb
22h ago
Shooting at Buckhead gas station leaves man injured; 2 suspects sought
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top