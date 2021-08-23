5 dead, 2 missing in fire on Mexican Gulf oil platform

The platform is used to compress gas to re-inject it into wells to stimulate oil pumping, and to supply electricity.

The company, known as Pemex, said it was undertaking an “exhaustive search” for the missing. Pemex said three of the injured are its employees and three others are employed by a subcontractor.

One of the dead is a Pemex employee and the other four are from the subcontractor, Cotemar.

One of the injured working is in serious condition. The two missing workers are from another subcontractor. The maintenance work was being carried out by the subcontractors.

Romero said investigations are continuing into the cause of the accident.

“This was the result not of an equipment failure, not of a lack of maintenance, but rather of planned (maintenance) work, where what occurred is known as an accident,” Romero said. “Why did it occur? That is something we will find out in coming days.”

The administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has gone on a ruthless cost-cutting campaign, and critics have said that — along with Pemex's staggering debt loads — may have affected investment, safety and maintenance.

Romero hotly denied that.

“This is not due to an issue of lack of investment, as some media outlets have said,” Romero said. “It is an issue related to the inherent risks of the oil industry.”

The accident comes less than two months after another Petroleos Mexicanos pipeline in the Gulf leaked, causing a strange subaquatic fireball that Pemex said was caused by a bizarre chain of events, including a lightning storm and a simultaneous gas pipeline leak.

A leak in an underwater pipeline allowed natural gas to build up on the ocean floor and once it rose to the surface on July 2, it was probably ignited by a lightning bolt, the company said.