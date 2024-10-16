5 big airlines will share new long-haul flights to Reagan National Airport near Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Transportation Department has tentatively awarded room for five new daily long-haul flights at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to five of the nation's biggest airlines while rejecting proposals from some low-fare carriers.

The routes announced Wednesday would offer more options to travelers flying between Washington and major Western cities including San Francisco and Seattle.

The Transportation Department said it will take comments on its decision until Oct. 30, then allow answers to the comments until Nov. 8.