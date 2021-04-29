5 arrested in violent robbery of Lady Gaga's dogs

Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward — “no questions asked” — to be reunited with the dogs. The singer had been in Rome at the time filming a movie.

The dogs were returned two days later to an LAPD station by a woman who originally appeared to be “uninvolved and unassociated” with the crime, police initially said. It was not immediately clear if the woman, identified Thursday as 50-year-old Jennifer McBride, received the reward.

McBride turned out to be in a relationship with the father of one of the suspects, the LAPD said Thursday.

Police arrested James Jackson, 18; Jaylin White, 19; and Lafayette Whaley, 27, on Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery.

White's father, 40-year-old Harold White, and McBride were arrested on suspicion of accessory attempted murder. Jackson, Whaley and the Whites are all documented gang members, according to the LAPD.

The five suspects were charged Thursday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. It was not immediately clear if they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

All five were being held on $1 million bail each, online jail records show.

Lady Gaga did not immediately address the arrests on her social media accounts Thursday afternoon. Fischer and Lady Gaga's representatives did not respond to requests for comment.