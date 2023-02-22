4th Fire Department employee probed in Tyre Nichols case

X
9 minutes ago
A top Memphis official says a fourth Fire Department employee is being investigated as part of the city’s probe into the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A top city official said Tuesday that a fourth Memphis Fire Department employee is being investigated as part of the probe into the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols.

Memphis Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink told reporters the city hasn't made a final decision on what consequences the employee may face, according to The Commercial Appeal. She did not disclose the employee's name or rank.

Sink said that the person came to the scene much later than others “and provided medical care and transported Mr. Nichols to the hospital.”

A Fire Department spokesperson didn't immediately respond to an email seeking further information Tuesday night.

Three other fire employees who were present at the site of the arrest have been fired.

Five former police officers pleaded not guilty on Friday to second-degree murder and other charges. They were fired after a police investigation into the Jan. 7 arrest of Nichols, who died in a hospital three days later. His beating was caught on video.

One other officer who was involved in the initial traffic stop has also been fired, and an additional officer who has not been identified has been suspended.

Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been suspended without pay.

