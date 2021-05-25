4th Czech health minister resigns since start of pandemic

Babis said Arenberger and his family were under pressure and “that's the main reason” for the resignation, Babis said.

Babis said he planned to reappoint Adam Vojtech, who was health minister when the pandemic hit the country in March 2020, to the post.

Arenberger took office after his predecessor, Jan Blatny, was fired over his handling of the pandemic, including imposing strict conditions for the use of experimental drugs to treat COVID-19 patients and refusal to accept Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, which has not been approved the European Union’s drug regulator.

Blatny had taken over the job on Oct. 29 to replace epidemiologist Roman Prymula, who was dismissed after he was photographed visiting a restaurant that should have been closed as part of the country’s restrictive measures.

Prymula had replaced Vojtech in the post on Sept. 21, to enable a different approach to the pandemic amid surging infections.

Infections are falling in the Czech Republic. The day-to-day tally of new cases dropped to 695 on Monday, down from almost 17,000 in early March.

The nation of 10.7 million has registered almost 1.7 million confirmed cases, with over 30,000 deaths.

