49ers WR Deebo Samuel gets released from the hospital, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel has been released from the hospital after being treated for a bout of pneumonia.

A person with knowledge of the situation said that Samuel was sent home on Tuesday after going to the hospital Sunday night following San Francisco's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't disclosed it.

Samuel reported being sick on Sunday morning before the game against Kansas City but tried to play. He lasted four snaps before coming out for good. Doctors determined he had fluid in his lungs and he went to the hospital to be treated for symptoms of pneumonia.