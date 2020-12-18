49ers to finish season playing home games in Arizona

After winning at Los Angeles against the Rams in their final game before relocating, the Niners (5-8) have lost twice at their new home to Buffalo and Washington the past two weeks to put a major dent in their playoff chances.

“I thought we had a chance to really start going, getting better each week and after that Rams game, since we’ve come here, I think we’ve taken two steps back,” Shanahan said. “I haven’t really thought at all about playoffs. I haven’t thought about three games. It’s important to me that we play better. There’s a certain standard that we expect. No matter what your excuses are, I know we can play better than we have these last two weeks and that’s really all I’ve talked about.”

San Francisco travels to Dallas on Sunday before playing a road game on Dec. 26 against the Cardinals in the stadium the teams are currently sharing. The Week 17 game against the Seahawks wraps up the schedule.

NOTES: WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and OL Hroniss Grasu (knee) are out this week. ... LB Fred Warner (stinger), CB Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) and CB K’Waun Williams (ankle) are questionable. ... RB Raheem Mostert will play despite an ankle injury and TE George Kittle won’t be activated from IR until next week at the earliest.

