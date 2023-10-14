49ers TE George Kittle fined more than $13,000 for profane T-shirt about the Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been fined more than $13,000 by the NFL for wearing a profane T-shirt about the Dallas Cowboys

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JOSH DUBOW – Associated Press
1 hour ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been fined more than $13,000 by the NFL for wearing a profane T-shirt about the Dallas Cowboys.

Kittle wore a T-shirt under his uniform last Sunday night that said "F Dallas" with the rest of the first word hidden by white tape. He exposed it to the national television audience after a touchdown run in the fourth quarter by Jordan Mason.

The league announced Saturday that Kittle was fined $13,659 for the infraction.

Kittle said earlier in the week that he expected to be fined but said it would be worth the penalty "100%. I'd do it again."

The shirt was an homage to the rivalry between the teams in the 1990s, when 49ers linebacker Gary Plummer wore a similar T-shirt during the 1994 NFC title game against Dallas that San Francisco won on the way to a Super Bowl title.

Kittle had three TD catches in the game before displaying the T-shirt as the 49ers beat Dallas 42-10.

There were several other punishments issued stemming from the game, with San Francisco guard Aaron Banks getting fined $10,440 for unnecessary roughness and three Cowboys getting sanctioned.

Safety Donovan Wilson was fined $27,318 for two unnecessary roughness penalties, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch was fined $18,219 for an unnecessary roughness penalty and safety Jayron Kearse was fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs pull away in win over pesky Vanderbilt2h ago

Credit: Tyson Horne

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
The distinct sound of Atlanta hip-hop

Credit: Henri Hollis

GBI: Man wanted for shooting K-9 in Bartow fatally shot by officers in DeKalb
6h ago

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

NEW DETAILS
DeKalb deputy injured, murder suspect at large after attempted arrest
23h ago

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

NEW DETAILS
DeKalb deputy injured, murder suspect at large after attempted arrest
23h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Five questions for the Braves’ offseason
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Lack of water worsens misery in besieged Gaza as Israeli airstrikes continue
11m ago
In first call with Palestinian president Abbas, Biden discusses support for humanitarian...
12m ago
Palestinians struggle to evacuate northern Gaza amid growing Israeli warnings of ground...
29m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Photos: ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse Saturday afternoon; N. Georgia catches glimpse
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: hip-hop, Pride and more
Georgia teetering on the edge of the ‘child care cliff’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top