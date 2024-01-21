49ers receiver Deebo Samuel leaves playoff game vs. Packers with shoulder injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel left Saturday night's playoff game against the Green Bay Packers with a shoulder injury.

Samuel appeared to get hurt on the first drive of the game for the 49ers when he was tackled after a 9-yard gain. He was initially checked for a head injury but was able to return.

But he left the game soon after that with a left shoulder injury. He was out of uniform at the start of the second half.