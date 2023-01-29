X
49ers QB Purdy suffers elbow injury in NFC championship game

22 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was questionable to return to the NFC championship game on Sunday after he took a hard hit to his right elbow in the first quarter.

Purdy was drilled in the arm by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick on a play that was ruled a fumble. The Eagles recovered and Purdy was examined on the sideline.

Purdy was replaced by backup Josh Johnson. Johnson, who signed with the 49ers in December, threw two passes this season.

Purdy made an improbable rise this season, going from the last player picked in the NFL draft to opening the season as San Francisco's third-string QB. But injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo pressed Purdy into service.

Purdy was the third rookie quarterback ever to win two NFL playoff starts, the fifth to reach the conference title game as a starter and was trying to become the first to reach the Super Bowl.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

