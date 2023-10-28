49ers QB Brock Purdy clears concussion protocol and will start against the Bengals

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By JOSH DUBOW – Associated Press
4 minutes ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy cleared the final step of concussion protocol and is set to start on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 49ers (5-2) announced Saturday that Purdy will have no injury designation for the game against the Bengals (3-3) after suffering the concussion late in a loss at Minnesota on Monday night.

Purdy got hit in the helmet on a quarterback sneak in the fourth quarter against the Vikings. He remained in the game but threw two interceptions on his final six pass attempts in the 22-17 loss.

Purdy reported concussion symptoms on the flight home and was placed into the protocol.

Purdy was able to take part in a portion of a walkthrough on Wednesday, was limited in practice the next day and was a full participant on Friday.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier in the week he would have no hesitation starting Purdy if he was cleared by doctors even after not getting a full week of practice. He pointed to a Thursday night game last season at Seattle when Purdy was unable to take part in any practice before the game because of a rib injury.

Purdy is coming off two straight losses after winning his first 10 regular starts in the NFL. He is 33 for 57 for 397 yards, two touchdowns and his first three interceptions of the season in the losses at Cleveland and Minnesota.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: Courtesy photo, Nick Hagen

Credit: AP

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

