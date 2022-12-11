ajc logo
X

49ers lose star WR Deebo Samuel to left ankle injury

National & World News
By JOSH DUBOW, Associated Press
1 hour ago
San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has been taken off the field on a cart after injuring his left ankle on a running play

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has been taken off the field on a cart after injuring his left ankle on a running play.

Samuel's leg buckled as he fumbled the ball on a carry late in the second quarter of San Francisco's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Samuel stayed down for a few minutes as he was tended to by the training staff before trying stand up. He immediately went back to the ground and screamed an expletive in frustration.

Nearly the entire 49ers team came on the field to wish Samuel well before he was taken off on a cart with his face in his hands. The team said he would not return to the game.

This is the second straight week the Niners have had a key offensive player go down with what looked like a serious injury after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo broke his left foot in the first quarter last week.

Samuel had scored on a 13-yard TD run on San Francisco's first possession Sunday. He had four carries for 21 yards and four catches for 43 yards.

Samuel has 54 catches for 612 yards and two TDs, along 228 yards rushing and three TD runs this season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Tony Avelar

Credit: Tony Avelar

Credit: Tony Avelar

Credit: Tony Avelar

Credit: Tony Avelar

Credit: Tony Avelar

Credit: Tony Avelar

Credit: Tony Avelar

Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

Editors' Picks

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

USF transfer Jackson Long commits to Georgia Tech4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Mike Morgan to fill in for Bob Rathbun on Bally Sports Hawks broadcasts
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Final football rankings: Mill Creek, Hughes, Ware County finish on top for first time
9h ago

Credit: Bob Leverone

Former Hawks player Paul Silas, a longtime NBA coach, dies at 79
3h ago

Credit: Bob Leverone

Former Hawks player Paul Silas, a longtime NBA coach, dies at 79
3h ago

Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Georgia Tech follows big win with loss at North Carolina
The Latest

Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

Purdy outshines Brady in 1st start as 49ers beat Bucs 35-7
11m ago
Hurts, Eagles clinch playoffs with 48-22 win over Giants
27m ago
NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from moon, aces test
38m ago
Featured

Jim Ellis, founder of automotive group in Atlanta, dies at age 90. His son died in...
11h ago
NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from moon, aces test
38m ago
With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 bombing
3h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top