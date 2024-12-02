Christian McCaffrey's season 'potentially' over after knee injury in 49ers' loss to Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a knee injury that coach Kyle Shanahan described as "potentially" season-ending in the 49ers' 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

Shanahan said McCaffrey is believed to have injured his posterior cruciate ligament, which connects the thigh bone to the shin. He said he had no timetable for McCaffrey's return but acknowledged the All-Pro's season could be over.

“I’m not exactly sure yet. I think PCL is usually a couple weeks, but I’m not exactly sure yet,” Shanahan said.