49ers' Christian McCaffrey exits game against Bills with knee injury

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a knee injury and limped to the locker room in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills
Credit: AP

Updated 19 minutes ago

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a knee injury and limped to the locker room in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

McCaffrey stepped awkwardly on a sweep to the left on a snow-slicked field. The All-Pro went down almost immediately for a 5-yard loss. He went to the sideline and was examined in the medical tent, and the 49ers listed McCaffrey's return as questionable.

The outing was McCaffrey's fourth this season after the 2023 offensive player of the year missed the Niners' first eight games with Achilles tendinitis. His 19-yard run in the first quarter was his longest of the season, and he had seven carries for 53 yards and two catches for 14 yards before getting hurt.

Niners linebacker Fred Warner left the game briefly with cramps before returning.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

