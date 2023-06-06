X

4.9 magnitude quake strikes southern Haiti; 3 dead, several injured

National & World News
By EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO, Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago
Authorities in Haiti say that three people have been killed when a 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck the south of the country

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 struck southern Haiti early Tuesday, killing at least three people and injuring several others, authorities said.

The quake struck before dawn near the southern coastal city of Jeremie at a depth of six miles (10 kilometers), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The three people who died were found under a collapsed house where rescuers were searching for more people, Frankel Maginaire with Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency in Jeremie told The Associated Press.

He said several children were at the hospital being treated for injuries they received after they panicked and ran.

Crowds of people milled through the street after the quake, anxious about aftershocks.

Claude Prepetit, a geologist and engineer with Haiti's Bureau of Mines and Energy, told Radio Caraibes that smaller earthquakes that occurred earlier this year in southern Haiti led to the bigger one that struck Tuesday.

The earthquake struck almost two years after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck southern Haiti and killed more than 2,200 people, with Les Cayes sustaining the most damage. Some people who lost their homes last August are still living in camps.

“We had two years to prepare,” Prepetit said.

In 2010, a magnitude 7 quake near the densely populated capital, Port-au-Prince, killed at least 200,000 people and caused widespread devastation to buildings.

Tuesday's earthquake comes as Haiti struggles to recover from heavy floods over the weekend that killed at least 45 people, injured 85 and flooded more than 13,600 homes. Prime Minister Ariel Henry has requested international assistance.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Melissa Golden

The Jolt: Proposed purge of ‘traitors’ deepens Georgia GOP rift1h ago

Credit: Bob Andres, bandres@ajc.com

Why a Cobb County judge dropped charges against a man charged with murder
1h ago

Credit: SK Battery America

Incentives for SK-Hyundai EV battery plant could total $700M
3h ago

Black reparations to be focus of national conference in Atlanta
2h ago

Black reparations to be focus of national conference in Atlanta
2h ago

Fulton jail to stick with NaphCare through end of year
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

LeBron James named honorary starter for 24 Hours of Le Mans
2m ago
Supreme Court opened the door to states' voting restrictions. Now a new ruling could...
7m ago
At least $900,000 stolen by employees of US-based aid group operating in Congo
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

LIVE UPDATES: Atlanta Public Safety Training Center’s funding vote
2h ago
‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day
16h ago
When HOPE and Zell scholarships pay same for tuition, what sets them apart?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top