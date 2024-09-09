47 inmates escape from a prison in Liberia

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Dozens of inmates escaped from a maximum security prison outside Liberia's capital over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

The 47 inmates were able to escape because of a breach in the prison security system, the Justice Ministry said in a statement. The prison is in Kakata, a town 55 kilometers (34 miles) northeast of the capital, Monrovia.

The ministry said that it was "deeply concerned about this incident and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the recapture of the escaped inmates.”