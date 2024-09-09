Nation & World News

47 inmates escape from a prison in Liberia

Authorities in Liberia say that dozens of inmates have escaped from a maximum security prison outside the country's capital over the weekend
33 minutes ago

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Dozens of inmates escaped from a maximum security prison outside Liberia's capital over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

The 47 inmates were able to escape because of a breach in the prison security system, the Justice Ministry said in a statement. The prison is in Kakata, a town 55 kilometers (34 miles) northeast of the capital, Monrovia.

The ministry said that it was "deeply concerned about this incident and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the recapture of the escaped inmates.”

The country's national police have also deployed additional officers to assist in the search for the fugitives, the ministry said.

Prisons in Liberia are often severely overcrowded, and inmates lack access to enough food and basic medical care. Last year, a prison in Monrovia ran out of food, and two other prisons briefly stopped taking inmates because of food shortages.

A large number of inmates are also detained without a trial. In November 2022, a U.N. report found that 73% of the nationwide prison population were pretrial detainees.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Questions swirl around attempted jailbreak in Congo as families of victims demand...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Blinken arrives in Haiti to show US support for fighting gang violence
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ex-police officer who joined Capitol riot receives a reduced prison sentence
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

About 20 migrants are reported missing after their boat capsized off Italy
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Joy in Mud Bowl: Football tournament celebrates 50 years of messy fun4m ago
Tyreek Hill was not 'immediately cooperative' with officers during stop, police union...16m ago
Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel orders more evacuations in Gaza after militants fire...17m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Norfolk Southern’s board of directors investigating CEO’s conduct
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $10 million to Georgia community lender
Survivors shot at Apalachee High School share harrowing details2h ago