429,000 portable chargers are under recall after some consumers report fires, minor burn injuries

Consumers in possession of these chargers, which came in a variety of colors and prints, are urged to stop using them immediately — and contact Casely for a free replacement.

Those eligible will receive a new "UL-Certified Power Pod," an FAQ on Casely's website notes. The company also says that all other battery packs not included in this recall remain safe to use.

“Casely is committed to its customers’ safety and, out of an abundance of caution, has taken proactive measures to remove potentially faulty products from circulation,” Casely wrote in its recall announcement. “If your Power Pod qualifies, we will replace it with a brand-new unit at no cost to you.”

To receive a free replacement, consumers will have to fill out a form online — and submit photos of the recalled charger they own, with the word “Recalled” and the date written on it in permanent marker. But the CPSC and Casely also stress that lithium-ion battery devices should not be thrown away in the trash or general recycling bins — instructing consumers to look up local guidance for disposal.