42 migrants feared dead as boat capsizes off Western Sahara

Separately, the Spanish Maritime Rescue Service said on Friday that it had rescued 63 people near the Canary Islands.

Migrant deaths are not uncommon in an area of the Atlantic that separates the West Coast of Africa and Spain’s Canary Islands. But this most recent boat accident included an unusually high number of women and children who have apparently perished.

Shipwrecks on the West African route to the Canaries are often hard to verify and most victims’ bodies are never recovered. The UN’s Migration Agency has reported at least 250 migrants died on the route to the Canary Islands in the first six months of 2021 while Walking Borders reported many more victims on the same route for the same time period, counting almost 2,000.

In the first half of 2021, arrivals also increased by 156% compared to the same period last year, according to IOM.

