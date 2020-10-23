400 years on, Mayflower's legacy includes pride, prejudice

For some, it's a difficult issue to reconcile.

“The pilgrims came out of religious persecution in England. And I’m very proud of the fact that they set off to create their own independent culture,” said Seth Howland Handy, 53, another descendant of a Mayflower passenger. “But they came to a place where there was existing culture. And, you know, the history is not friendly and that is troublesome,” he said.

Handy said it's more important now than ever now to “recognize everyone’s role in our history and the great diversity of this country.” The U.S. was embroiled in civil unrest this summer, with protesters demanding justice for George Floyd and other Black Americans killed or injured by police.

Ginny Mucciacco, a descendant of Mayflower passenger Degory Priest, said the Pilgrims’ work ethic was admirable.

“To have this tie to our early history is really, I won’t say it’s a privilege, an honor. But it’s just something to be proud of because so many of them worked so hard, for so many years to help establish this country. And it’s just very important to me,” said Mucciacco, 90, of Dedham, Massachusetts.

The soul-searching extends across the Atlantic to England, where Mayflower descendants say they, too, are trying to reconcile pride and prejudice.

Vicky Cosstick, a Briton whose ancestors John Alden and Priscilla Mullins were passengers, said she's troubled by the suffering the indigenous people endured — but she doesn't feel guilt.

“I’m of course horrified and appalled to know what happened as a result of British colonialism in America and what happened to their Native American tribes and the Wampanoags,” Cosstick said.

“It’s not as if they went to America in order to steal land from an indigenous population,” she said. "Much of it was clearly wrong, but there are many stories that need to be told. And I think the anniversary gives a chance for all of those stories to be told.”

As the racial reckoning has brought new scrutiny to how African American history is taught in American schools, Native Americans have long pushed for the unvarnished stories of their ancestors to be heard.

When the Pilgrims arrived at what we now know as Plymouth, Massachusetts, the Wampanoag tribe helped the exhausted settlers survive their first winter. But Native Americans also endured racism, oppression and new diseases brought by the European settlers.

“We were exposed to disease. We were exposed to slavery. I mean, what happened here was people who came not just for religion — that might have been their purpose of leaving their homeland — but they came here and wanted to wipe out the existence of a whole culture,” said Hazel Harding Currence, 78, of the Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe of Cape Cod.

Organizers of the events planned for this year to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower's arrival pledged to amplify the voices of the Wampanoag, which have been marginalized in past years. Fifty years ago, state officials disinvited a leader of the Wampanoag Nation to the commemoration after learning his speech would bemoan the tribe's suffering.

This year, many anniversary events were canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We should have never been treated the way that we were, our ancestors," Currence said. “I think that if they were here now, if they were looking down on us, I think they’d be very proud at the movement that’s going forward now."

Even though the virus has put a damper on the commemoration, some members of the Wampanoag tribe say they're hopeful that the attention on the problem of systemic racism this year will help their voices and stories be heard in a way they haven't been before.

“It’s opening up everyone else’s eyes to how unbalanced the world is and unequal,” said Troy Currence, Hazel Harding Currence's son and a medicine man from the Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe.

"The world is spinning out of control. So I think more people are going to be aware and more sensitive and open to receiving a message like that,” he said.

___

Durkin Richer contributed from Boston. AP video journalist Steve Barker in Seaford, England, also contributed to this report.

Charlotte Breed Handy, 57, a direct descendant of a Pilgrim who came over on the Mayflower, stands for a portrait outside her home in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. "When I look back on my ancestry to the Mayflower, I do feel a little bit of ambivalence about it. But I also have a sense of pride about it from that side of my family, my dad's side. But I do feel like there's so much left out in terms of history when you follow a patriarchal line back. You're leaving out all the women that were pulled along the way," said Breed Handy. "I think that while it's good to take pride in your own culture and your own, whatever your feeling part of that, you're careful to respect other people's realities and cultures and way of being in the world, because there are a lot of different ways to be in the world." (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Hazel Harding Currence, 78, a Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe Elder, sits for a portrait in her backyard in Bourne, Mass., Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. "We were exposed to disease. We were exposed to slavery. I mean, what happened here was people who came not just for religion, that might have been their purpose of leaving their homeland, but they came here and wanted to wipe out the existence of a whole culture," said Currence. "We should have never been treated the way that we were, our ancestors," Currence added. "I think that if they were here now, if they were looking down on us, I think they'd be very proud at the movement that's going forward now." (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Ginny Mucciaccio, 90, a direct descendant of a Pilgrim who came over on the Mayflower, sits for a portrait in Plymouth, Mass., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Mucciacco, a descendant of Mayflower passenger Degory Priest, said the Pilgrims' work ethic was admirable. "To have this tie to our early history is really, I won't say it's a privilege, an honor. But it's just something to be proud of because so many of them worked so hard, for so many years to help establish this country. And it's just very important to me," said Mucciacco. "We just have a hard working history in my family going back. We've worked for everything that they have. And I still work two days a week." (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Alyssa Harris, 18, a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, sits for a portrait in a park in Boston, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. "I just feel like this is the four hundredth anniversary of colonization. And I mean, why why would I celebrate that? Like, celebrating getting my culture, language, land taken away? Four hundred years ago was the start of all that," said Harris who also works as a historical educator. "But then on top of that, since there's this anniversary, I've been given the opportunity to use my voice, whereas in prior years I've never been asked to. I definitely think people will listen more, especially because there's the Black Lives Matter movement, which is already influencing people to learn more about history." (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Seth Handy, 53, a direct descendant of a Pilgrim who came over on the Mayflower, stands for a portrait outside his home in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. For Handy, it's a difficult issue to reconcile. "The pilgrims came out of religious persecution in England. And I'm very proud of the fact that they set off to create their own independent culture," said Handy. "But they came to a place where there was existing culture. And, you know, the history is not friendly and that is troublesome," he said. Handy added that it's more important now than ever now to "recognize everyone's role in our history and the great diversity of this country." (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Olivia Musoke, 19, a direct descendant of a Pilgrim who came over on the Mayflower, poses for a portrait in Atlanta, on Friday, Sept 25, 2020. "Considering my ancestors helped incite the racial hierarchies that caused the need for these movements now, I do feel ashamed that that had to be part of history," said Musoke, whose ancestor on her mother's side arrived in America on the Mayflower. Musoke, whose father is Black, said the pride she feels in coming from people who helped settle this country "gets diminished by the role they played in kind of manipulating and terrorizing people of color, which trickled down to the structures we have today." (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Mayflower descendant Vicky Cosstick poses for a portrait in the back garden of her home in the town of Seaford, on the south coast of England, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Cosstick said she's troubled by the suffering the indigenous people endured, but she doesn't feel guilt. "I'm of course horrified and appalled to know what happened as a result of British colonialism in America and what happened to their Native American tribes and the Wampanoags," Cosstick said. "It's not as if they went to America in order to steal land from an indigenous population," she said. "Much of it was clearly wrong, but there are many stories that need to be told. And I think the anniversary gives a chance for all of those stories to be told." (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham