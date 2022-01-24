Hamburger icon
4 wounded in Germany university shooting; gunman dead

Police officers secure traces on the grounds of the Heidelberg University Botanical Garden in Heidelberg, Germany, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. German police say a lone gunman wounded several people at a lecture theatre in the southwest city of Heidelberg on Monday. Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead but didn't give details of how that happened.(AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Credit: Michael Probst

German police say a lone gunman has wounded four people at a Heidelberg University lecture hall in southwestern Germany

BERLIN (AP) — A lone gunman opened fire during a lecture at Heidelberg University in southwestern Germany on Monday and wounded four people, some of them seriously, police said.

Police said that the perpetrator was dead, but didn't give details of how that happened. They had earlier asked people on Twitter to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area, home to a large university campus.

Authorities wouldn't confirm a report by German news agency dpa that one victim died of her injuries a few hours after being shot in the head, citing unidentified security sources. A news conference was expected Monday evening.

The man opened fire with a long-barreled firearm in a lecture hall and then fled outside, police said. They stressed that they believe he was acting alone and there was no longer any danger.

There was no immediate word on a possible motive. Officers at the scene could be seen examining two firearms and a bag.

The dpa agency cited security sources as saying that the gunman killed himself. It also reported, without citing sources, that the gunman is believed to have been a student himself, and that security officials say initial indications are that he didn't have any political or religious motive.

Heidelberg is located south of Frankfurt and has about 160,000 inhabitants. Its university is one of Germany's best-known.

