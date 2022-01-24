4 wounded in Germany university shooting; gunman dead

The dpa agency cited security sources as saying that the gunman killed himself. It also reported, without citing sources, that the gunman is believed to have been a student himself, and that security officials say initial indications are that he didn't have any political or religious motive.
Heidelberg is located south of Frankfurt and has about 160,000 inhabitants. Its university is one of Germany's best-known.
Caption
Police officers secure traces on the grounds of the Heidelberg University Botanical Garden in Heidelberg, Germany, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. German police say a lone gunman wounded several people at a lecture theatre in the southwest city of Heidelberg on Monday. Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead but didn't give details of how that happened.(AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Credit: Michael Probst
