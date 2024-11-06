Nation & World News
Nation & World News

4 ways Donald Trump’s election was historic

Donald Trump's election victory was history-making in several respects even as his defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris prevented other firsts
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

AP

AP

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP)
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

Donald Trump's election victory was history-making in several respects, even as his defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris prevented other firsts. She would have been the nation's first Black and South Asian woman to be president.

He's the oldest to be elected

At 78, Trump is the oldest person elected to the U.S. presidency. When sworn in on Jan. 20, 2025, he will be a few months older than Joe Biden was at his inauguration in 2020. Trump's running mate, 40-year-old JD Vance, will be the third-youngest vice president.

It's the second time someone has won two non-consecutive terms

Several U.S. presidents have served more than one term, and Trump joins the group. He was the 45th president and now will be the 47th. But only one other president did it the way Trump will — with a gap between terms. That was Grover Cleveland, who served as the 22nd president after the 1884 election, and as the 24th president after the campaign of 1892.

He's been convicted of felony crimes

Trump is in line to become the first U.S. president with a felony conviction. In May, New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

He's been impeached (twice)

Trump already is the only president in U.S. history to face impeachment proceedings twice while in office. In each case, he was acquitted by the Senate on all counts.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Trump is using election lies to lay the groundwork for challenging 2024 results if he...
Placeholder Image

AP

A presidential campaign unlike any other ends on Tuesday. Here's how we got here
Placeholder Image

Here’s what to watch on Election Day in the U.S.
Placeholder Image

AP

Trump wants the presidential winner to be declared on election night. Why that's unlikely
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

The Latest: Harris calls President-elect Trump to congratulate him on win5m ago
Democrats hoped Harris would rescue them. On Wednesday, she called Trump to concede8m ago
Why AP called Michigan for Trump11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Evan Vucci/AP

Live updates: What are Trump’s plans for a second administration?19m ago
Developers ask ‘What’ll Ya Have?’ The Varsity hungers for student housing
Bradley’s Buzz: Is UGA winning despite Carson Beck or because of him?