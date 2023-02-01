4-star QB Rashada commits to Arizona State after UF NIL flap

When it became clear that Gator Collective, which is not part of the University of Florida or its athletic department, did not have the money to fund the deal, Rashada asked to be released from the national letter of intent he signed in December.

Rashada becomes the highest-profile high school recruit in new Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham's first signing class. The 32-year-old Arizona native was hired in December.

“Can't wait to carry on the family name at the University and start my journey. Forks up!" Rashada posted.

