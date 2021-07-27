4 South African ports working to reopen after cyberattack

The government is investigating the cyberattack on Transnet’s computer systems and views it as a separate incident from the riots which disrupted parts of South Africa earlier this month, acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has said.

Durban handles an estimated 60% of South Africa's container traffic and is one of the largest ports in the Southern Hemisphere.

The trouble at the four ports is a further blow to South Africa's economy which is in recession and has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent violent riots which closed major road and rail routes.

The government estimates damages and losses from the riots amount to at least 20 billion rand (about $1.3 billion).