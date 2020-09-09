4 Republicans compete for chance to take on Sen. Shaheen

The top two contenders in Tuesday’s race — Retired Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc and attorney Bryant “Corky” Messner — agree on most issues, including their belief that the incumbent they hope to unseat, Democrat Jeanne Shaheen, has moved too far to the left and lost touch with her constituents. Shaheen, seeking her third term, easily defeated two longshot challengers.

Messner, an Army veteran who founded a national law firm in Denver, argues his diverse leadership experience in the military and private sector sets him apart. He benefited from an endorsement by Trump and his own deep pockets — he poured more than $3.8 million of his own money into his campaign.