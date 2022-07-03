4 reported dead after Alpine glacier chunk strikes hikers

The Alpine rescue service said in a tweet that the segment broke off near Punta Rocca (Rock Point), “along the itinerary normally used to reach the peak.”

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the section of ice to break away and rush down the peak's slope, but the intense heat wave gripping Italy since late June could be a factor, Walter Milan, an Alpine rescue service spokesperson told RAI state TV.

“The heat is unusual,'' Milan said, noting that temperatures in recent days on the peak had topped 10 C (50 F). ”That's extreme heat" for the peak, Milan said. “Clearly it's something abnormal.”

The injured, including a person in critical condition, were taken to several hospitals in the regions of Trentino-Alto Adige and Veneto, according to rescue services.