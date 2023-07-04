4 people, including a baby, died crossing the Rio Grande into Texas over the holiday weekend

National & World News
Updated 11 minutes ago
X
An official says an infant was among four people who died while crossing the Rio Grande in the Texas border city of Eagle Pass in a 48-hour period over the Fourth of July weekend

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — An infant was among four people who died while crossing the Rio Grande in the Texas border city of Eagle Pass in a 48-hour period over the Fourth of July weekend, authorities said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety's Tactical Marine Unit on Saturday recovered four people from the river, including a woman and baby girl who were unresponsive, Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez said on Twitter on Monday.

Officials immediately began chest compressions on the woman and baby, and both were taken to the hospital, Olivarez said. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital, he said.

The two survivors were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol, Olivarez said.

On Sunday, the body of a man was recovered from the river, and on Monday, the body of a woman was found, Olivarez said.

The identities of the dead weren't known because none had identifying documents on them, he said.

The bodies were round in the same region where nine migrants died while attempting to cross the river in September.

During Texas' regular legislative session, which ended in May, lawmakers allocated over $5 billion for border security. Days later, Gov. Greg Abbott unveiled a new initiative — floating marine barriers that will be deployed at "hotspots along the Rio Grande River."

According to a June announcement from Abbott’s office, the first 1,000 feet (305 meters) of the water-based border security device will be deployed near Eagle Pass.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Despite stormy early ending, AJC Peachtree Road Race brings out thousands1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

A wrong turn shakes up bid for repeat win in women’s elite division
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news on AJC Peachtree Road Race

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

BREAKING: Girl, 9, found safe after missing for weeks in alleged kidnapping
1h ago

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

BREAKING: Girl, 9, found safe after missing for weeks in alleged kidnapping
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

3 days of services announced for Christine King Farris
4h ago
The Latest
Possible shark attacks prompt heightened patrols at New York's Long Island beaches
20m ago
As Israel winds down West Bank offensive, rockets from Gaza raise risk of fighting on new...
29m ago
Rose Zhang is making everyone look in the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach
36m ago
Featured

Braves’ July 4th history: A home run by Rick Camp and 4 a.m. fireworks
3h ago
Get an exclusive AJC Peachtree Road Race poster
4h ago
At Essence Festival, Atlanta proves that the South still has something to say
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top