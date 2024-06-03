Nation & World News

4 people have died in floods in southern Germany. The situation remains tense

The death toll in floods across a large part of southern Germany has risen to four as three bodies were recovered from inundated basements
A cormorant sits on a street lamp as the river Neckar has left its banks in Heidelberg, Germany, Monday, June 3, 2024. The death toll in floods across a large part of southern Germany has risen to two as the body of a missing woman was found. Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the flooded region on Monday and officials warned that water levels could rise further in some areas. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

A cormorant sits on a street lamp as the river Neckar has left its banks in Heidelberg, Germany, Monday, June 3, 2024. The death toll in floods across a large part of southern Germany has risen to two as the body of a missing woman was found. Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the flooded region on Monday and officials warned that water levels could rise further in some areas. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
BERLIN (AP) — The death toll in floods across a large part of southern Germany rose to four on Monday as three bodies were recovered from inundated basements. Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the flooded region and officials warned that water levels could rise further in some areas.

The body of a 43-year-old woman whom rescuers had been looking for since Sunday morning, was found in a basement in the Bavarian town of Schrobenhausen, police told German news agency dpa. A firefighter was found dead in nearby Pfaffenhofen on Sunday after an inflatable boat he and colleagues were using capsized.

Later Monday, police said the bodies of a man and a woman were found in a basement in Schorndorf, near Stuttgart, that had been flooded and then pumped dry.

Persistent heavy rain led to widespread flooding in the southern states of Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg over the weekend. The floods caused extensive transport disruption, with long-distance rail routes to Munich from the north and west out of action on Monday.

Scholz visited Reichertshofen, north of Munich, inspecting a sandbagged river bank and meeting regional officials including Markus Söder, Bavaria's governor.

Söder said that the situation “remains critical and tense,” with water receding in some places but new flooding and evacuations elsewhere. He noted that water levels are expected to rise in the city of Regensburg and further down the Danube.

Scholz said that “this is not just one event like there have been for centuries,” and that a succession of floods in recent times shows “we cannot neglect the task of halting man-made climate change.”

A car washed away by floodwater rests on a well, in Rudersberg, Germany, Monday, June 3, 2024. Persistent heavy rain led to widespread flooding in the southern states of Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg over the weekend. (Bernd Wei'brod/dpa via AP)

German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, fourth left, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus S'der, third left, Bavarian and German Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, second left, stand behind a barrier of filled sandbags during a site inspection in Reichertshofen, Upper Bavaria, Germany, Monday, June 3, 2024, after flooding in the area. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

A view of an oil slick on a property flooded by water from the Mindel river, in Offingen, Germany, Monday, June 3, 2024. Persistent heavy rain led to widespread flooding in the southern states of Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg over the weekend. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP)

Emergency crews work on the flooded federal highway 10 near a burst noise barrier, in Ebersbach, Germany, Monday, June 3, 2024. Persistent heavy rain led to widespread flooding in the southern states of Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg over the weekend. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, foreground centre right, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus S'der, foreground centre left, Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann, centre, German Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, third left, stand behind a barrier of filled sandbags during a site inspection in Reichertshofen, Upper Bavaria, Germany, Monday, June 3, 2024, after flooding in the area. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

A buoy is pictured as the river Neckar has left its banks in Heidelberg, Germany, Monday, June 3, 2024. Big parts of southern Germany have been flooded after heavy rainfalls during the last days. In background the castle. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

The river Neckar has left its banks in Heidelberg, Germany, Monday, June 3, 2024. Big parts of southern Germany have been flooded after heavy rainfalls during the last days. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

The Rhine river overflowed its banks in Hattenheim, Germany, Monday, June 3, 2024. The death toll in floods across a large part of southern Germany rose to two on Monday as the body of a missing woman was found. Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the flooded region and officials warned that water levels could rise further in some areas. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

The Rhine river overflowed its banks in Hattenheim, Germany, Monday, June 3, 2024. The death toll in floods across a large part of southern Germany rose to two on Monday as the body of a missing woman was found. Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the flooded region and officials warned that water levels could rise further in some areas. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

