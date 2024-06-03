4 people have died in floods in southern Germany. The situation remains tense

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll in floods across a large part of southern Germany rose to four on Monday as three bodies were recovered from inundated basements. Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the flooded region and officials warned that water levels could rise further in some areas.

The body of a 43-year-old woman whom rescuers had been looking for since Sunday morning, was found in a basement in the Bavarian town of Schrobenhausen, police told German news agency dpa. A firefighter was found dead in nearby Pfaffenhofen on Sunday after an inflatable boat he and colleagues were using capsized.

Later Monday, police said the bodies of a man and a woman were found in a basement in Schorndorf, near Stuttgart, that had been flooded and then pumped dry.