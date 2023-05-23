X

4 people arrested on suspicion of hanging Vinícius Junior effigy off bridge

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
19 minutes ago
Spanish police say four people suspected of hanging an effigy of Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior off a highway bridge in Madrid in January have been arrested

MADRID (AP) — Four people suspected of hanging an effigy of Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior off a highway bridge in Madrid in January have been arrested, Spanish police said Tuesday.

The arrests come two days after the latest case of racial abuse against the Brazil forward in a Spanish league game against Valencia.

The effigy was hanged by the neck the morning of a derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey. Along with it was a banner with the words “Madrid hates Real.”

Vinícius, who is Black, has been subjected to repeated racist taunts in Spain.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Private autopsy: Lashawn Thompson died from ‘severe neglect’13h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar

4 construction workers injured in partial crane collapse in Midtown Atlanta
9h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

No injuries after Brookhaven officer fires gun in struggle with suspect
7h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Forsyth may have created ‘hostile environment’ with book ban review
8h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Forsyth may have created ‘hostile environment’ with book ban review
8h ago

Credit: Facebook photo

‘Nobody will forget Mr. Calvin’: 72-year-old’s accused killer arrested in Commerce
13h ago
The Latest
Germany detains 3 more suspects linked to far-right coup plot
13m ago
Pakistan's Imran Khan presses legal fight, gets protection from arrest in multiple...
20m ago
Cars set on fire in Cardiff as UK police face 'large scale disorder' after road crash
21m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Opinion: Where the boys aren’t - college graduations
22h ago
When is the last day of school for metro Atlanta students?
20h ago
5 ways the pandemic changed your Atlanta commute
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top