X
Dark Mode Toggle

4 more acquitted over Brussels heist; diamonds still missing

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By RAF CASERT and SYLVAIN PLAZY, Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago
Four remaining suspects in a brazen 2013 diamond heist at Brussels Airport have been acquitted on appeal

BRUSSELS (AP) — Nearly a decade after a brazen diamond heist at Brussels airport, it looks like a near-perfect crime.

While one person was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison and a small part of the loot — estimated in 2013 to be worth $50 million — was recovered, 18 other people were acquitted in 2018 and four more were acquitted on appeal Wednesday, leaving it unclear whether the mastermind will ever be found.

The Brussels appeals court said in its ruling that “the elements of the investigation are not sufficiently reliable” and that they were insufficient to convict the last four defendants in the case.

The robbery drew comparisons to the Hollywood movie “Ocean's Eleven” for its clean, clinical execution that left no one hurt.

On a crisp, wintry evening in 2013, eight robbers dressed in police clothing cut through security fences at Brussels international airport and headed for a Swiss-bound plane where parcels of gems from the nearby Antwerp global diamond hub were being loaded. They brandished machine guns at pilots and transport security officials, got into the hold of the plane and took off with 120 parcels.

It barely took five minutes and none of the 29 passengers on the plane knew anything was happening. Because of the perfection of the operation, there were immediate suspicions there was help from inside the airport.

Investigators thought they were close to finding the robbers several times, especially three months later when they detained several dozen people in a three-nation sweep and recovered some of the diamonds. But the courts found the evidence unconvincing.

“There were so many elements that were presented as overwhelming evidence, but after a close look appeared to be deformed, and badly interpreted," said defense lawyer Benjamine Bovy, adding that the those looking into the case were too fixed on one scenario only.

“The mountain gave birth to a mouse,” Bovy said.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez for the AJC

The Jolt: Amid criticism, antisemitism bill draws uncommon coalition1h ago

Credit: Urbantec Development Partners

‘The market killed it’: Forge Atlanta site undergoes foreclosure
15h ago

Credit: Contributed

Georgia legislator ordered to stop blocking opposing views on Facebook page
16h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ossoff seeks out common ground to make deals with Republicans
2h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ossoff seeks out common ground to make deals with Republicans
2h ago

Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office

Employee arrested after Henry County bookstore owner found dead in creek
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

'Stranger at the Gate,' an Oscar nominee on love after hate
5m ago
Christopher Paolini returns to Eragon's world with 'Murtagh'
10m ago
Denmark hopes to pump some climate gas beneath the sea floor
12m ago
Featured

Credit: FILE PHOTOS

Tyler Perry and Byron Allen: Meet the bidders for BET and VH1
16h ago
Moon over Atlanta: Stunning celestial photos from the AJC's John Spink
23h ago
Burnout. Exhaustion. Low pay. Why public health workers are quitting
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top