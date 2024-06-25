Breaking: Trump, co-defendants urge appeals court to disqualify Fani Willis
4 men arrested for allegedly trespassing on grounds of British prime minister's country home

Police in northern England say four men have been arrested on suspicion of trespassing on the grounds of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s home
Updated 35 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Four men were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of trespassing after entering the grounds of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's home in northern England, police said.

North Yorkshire police said the group was detained just after noon and escorted off the property. They were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

A group called Youth Demand posted video showing a member it said defecated in the pond on Sunak’s property.

The incident comes just over a week before the U.K.’s general election that will determine if Sunak remains in power. Polls and pundits have predicted the Labour Party to take control after 14 years of Conservative rule.

Youth Demand said it is calling for for a two-way arms embargo on Israel and for the next U.K. government to revoke oil and gas licenses granted since 2021.

The group said the four detained included a press photographer.

Video showed a police officer confront the group after a man in tall boots got out of the lake after apparently relieving himself.

