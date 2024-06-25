4 men arrested for allegedly trespassing on grounds of British prime minister's country home

LONDON (AP) — Four men were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of trespassing after entering the grounds of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's home in northern England, police said.

North Yorkshire police said the group was detained just after noon and escorted off the property. They were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

A group called Youth Demand posted video showing a member it said defecated in the pond on Sunak’s property.