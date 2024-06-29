Nation & World News

4 killed after law enforcement pursuit ends in crash; driver suspected of DUI

Four people were killed after a six-minute pursuit by law enforcement ended in a two-vehicle crash in Southern California
1 hour ago

UPLAND, Calif. (AP) — Four people were killed early Friday after a six-minute pursuit by law enforcement ended in a two-vehicle crash in Southern California, authorities said.

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies began pursuing a driver who was suspected to be intoxicated around 1:45 a.m. Friday after the vehicle would not pull over during a traffic stop and failed to yield. The driver evaded the pursuing deputies, as well as a sheriff's helicopter, at high speeds for six minutes.

Deputies later discovered that the Hyundai had been reported stolen, and a loaded gun was found in the possession of one of the deceased, the sheriff's department said in a news release.

The vehicle, a 2018 Hyundai, collided with a 2010 Ford Mustang in an intersection in Upland, a city more than 33 miles (53.11 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles, according to the sheriff's department. The Hyundai then crashed into a pole, separated into three parts and caught fire.

The Hyundai's five male occupants were ejected from the vehicle, the sheriff's department said. Four of them were pronounced dead at the scene, and a 13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

The Mustang's occupants, a 35-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital as a precaution. None of the occupants' names were released.

Other details were not immediately available.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

I-285 at Ga. 400 work nearly done - but more construction’s on the way

BREAKING
4 killed in apparent murder-suicide at Coweta home, deputies say

Credit: TNS

Federal court temporarily blocks criminal bond law change in Georgia

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Parents left in lurch as voucher-aided private school closes amid conflict

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Parents left in lurch as voucher-aided private school closes amid conflict

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A look inside the Hawks and NBA free agency, which begins Sunday
2h ago
The Latest
The UN starts to move tons of aid from US-built pier after security fears suspended work...
2m ago
Polls close in Mauritania, with the incumbent ally of the West favored to win
5m ago
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace not sharing details of last altercation with Aric Almirola
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Alliance Theater

OPINION
Sunday church hats weren’t just fashion; they reflected high hopes
After 7 years, the rebuilding of I-285 at Ga. 400 is nearly done
Wild Georgia: July Fourth means dog days of summer are here