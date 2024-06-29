4 killed after law enforcement pursuit ends in crash; driver suspected of DUI

UPLAND, Calif. (AP) — Four people were killed early Friday after a six-minute pursuit by law enforcement ended in a two-vehicle crash in Southern California, authorities said.

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies began pursuing a driver who was suspected to be intoxicated around 1:45 a.m. Friday after the vehicle would not pull over during a traffic stop and failed to yield. The driver evaded the pursuing deputies, as well as a sheriff's helicopter, at high speeds for six minutes.

Deputies later discovered that the Hyundai had been reported stolen, and a loaded gun was found in the possession of one of the deceased, the sheriff's department said in a news release.