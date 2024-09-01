Nation & World News

4 killed, 2 injured in Hawaii shooting; shooter among those killed, police say

Authorities say four people have been killed and two others injured in a shooting at a home Saturday night in Honolulu
1 hour ago

HONOLULU (AP) — Four people were killed and two others injured in a shooting at a home Saturday night in Honolulu, authorities said. The shooter is among those killed.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said in a statement that it responded to a residence in Waianae Valley just after 11:15 p.m. where six people had been shot. Three of them — two women and a man — were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Honolulu Police Department said the shooter was among the dead.

Three adults were taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, Emergency Medical Services said in a statement. One of the injured has since died, police said.

The shootings were under investigation Sunday.

