4 killed, 1 hurt in 'ambush' shooting at house party near LA

Butts urged the suspects to turn themselves in. “We will find you and prosecute you,” he said.

Authorities are searching for multiple suspects, he said. Officers interviewed witnesses and canvassed the neighborhood looking for possible security camera footage.

The man who survived admitted being a member of a street gang in another city and investigators are trying to determine if the shooting was gang related, CBS2 said.

Inglewood is a city of about 100,000 people 10 miles (16 km) southeast of downtown Los Angeles. It's home to SoFi Stadium, where the Super Bowl will be played next month.

Caption People gather on Park Avenue near the scene of a shooting in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Authorities said several were killed when multiple shooters opened fire at a house party near Los Angeles early Sunday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes Caption People gather on Park Avenue near the scene of a shooting in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Authorities said several were killed when multiple shooters opened fire at a house party near Los Angeles early Sunday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Caption Inglewood Police forensic investigator scans the street area near the sc ene of shooting in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Authorities said several were killed when multiple shooters opened fire at a house party near Los Angeles early Sunday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes Caption Inglewood Police forensic investigator scans the street area near the sc ene of shooting in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Authorities said several were killed when multiple shooters opened fire at a house party near Los Angeles early Sunday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Caption An Inglewood Police forensic investigator scans the street area near the scene of shooting in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Authorities said several were killed when multiple shooters opened fire at a house party near Los Angeles early Sunday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes Caption An Inglewood Police forensic investigator scans the street area near the scene of shooting in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Authorities said several were killed when multiple shooters opened fire at a house party near Los Angeles early Sunday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes