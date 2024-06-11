4 Iowa instructors teaching at a Chinese university were attacked at a park

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (AP) — Four Iowa college instructors teaching in China were attacked in a reported stabbing while visiting a public park, Cornell College and the U.S. State Department confirmed Monday.

Cornell College President Jonathan Brand in a statement said the instructors were at the park with a faculty member from Beihua University when the attack occurred. Cornell spokesperson Jen Visser in an email said the private school in Mount Vernon partners with Beihua University near Jilin City in northeastern China.

The State Department said in a statement that it is aware of reports of a stabbing and that it is monitoring the situation. Details on the extent of the instructors' injuries and whether the attack was targeted or random were unclear Monday. Visser said the college was still gathering information on what happened.