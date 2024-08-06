4 hotel employees charged with being party to felony murder in connection with Black man’s death

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors charged four Milwaukee hotel employees Tuesday with being a party to felony murder in connection with D’Vontaye Mitchell’s death.

According to a criminal complaint, the four employees dragged Mitchell out of the Hyatt Hotel on June 30 after Mitchell entered a woman’s bathroom and held him on his stomach for eight or nine minutes.

One of the employees told investigators that Mitchell was having trouble breathing and repeatedly pleaded for help, according to the complaint.