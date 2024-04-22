Nation & World News

4 Germans caught marking Hitler's birthday outside Nazi dictator's birthplace in Austria

Police say four Germans were caught laying white roses in memory of Adolf Hitler at the house where the Nazi dictator was born in western Austria on the anniversary of his birth, and one gave a Hitler salute as they posed for photos
FILE - A car passes Adolf Hitler's birth house in Braunau, Austria, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. Four Germans were caught laying white roses in memory of Adolf Hitler at the house where the Nazi dictator was born in western Austria on the anniversary of his birth, and one gave a Hitler salute as they posed for photos, police said Monday. Hitler was born on April 20, 1889, in Braunau am Inn.(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A car passes Adolf Hitler's birth house in Braunau, Austria, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. Four Germans were caught laying white roses in memory of Adolf Hitler at the house where the Nazi dictator was born in western Austria on the anniversary of his birth, and one gave a Hitler salute as they posed for photos, police said Monday. Hitler was born on April 20, 1889, in Braunau am Inn.(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)
Updated 35 minutes ago

BERLIN (AP) — Four Germans were caught laying white roses in memory of Adolf Hitler at the house where the Nazi dictator was born in western Austria on the anniversary of his birth, and one gave a Hitler salute as they posed for photos, police said Monday.

Hitler was born on April 20, 1889, in Braunau am Inn. After lengthy wrangling over the future of the house where he was born, work started last year on turning it into a police station — a project meant to make it unattractive as a pilgrimage site for people who glorify Hitler.

Police in Upper Austria province said the four Germans — two sisters and their partners, in their 20s and early 30s — went to the building on Saturday to lay white roses in its window recesses. They posed in front of the house for photos and one of the women gave the stiff-armed Hitler salute.

Patrolling officers noticed the group and took them to a police station for questioning. The woman said that she hadn't meant the salute seriously, but officers said they found a chat with the others on her cellphone in which they shared Nazi-themed messages and pictures.

Police said they were reporting all four to prosecutors on suspicion of violating the Austrian law that bans the symbols of Nazism.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Trump’s immunity argument could scuttle or delay Georgia case1h ago

Black Atlanta entrepreneurs struggle to get loans, venture funds
1h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION
DOWNEY: With pandemic behind them, more colleges say yes to the test
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Race-based test kept Black people from getting a kidney, lawsuit says
14m ago

Credit: TNS

Race-based test kept Black people from getting a kidney, lawsuit says
14m ago

OPINION
TORPY: Cloudy MARTA stations a way to quiet Beltline rail backers
14m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

First deportation flights will leave UK for Rwanda in 10-12 weeks, Prime Minister Sunak...
11m ago
Papua New Guinea leader takes offense after Biden implies his uncle was eaten by...
14m ago
North Korea fires suspected short-range missiles into the sea in its latest weapons test
40m ago
Featured

Credit: KEVIN KEISTER

Rico Wade, Atlanta hip-hop original: an appreciation by journalist Sonia Murray
At 93, he’s as fit as a 40-year-old. His body offers lessons on aging.
Ronald Acuña Jr. bobblehead part of Braves series with Marlins