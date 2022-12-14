4 confirmed dead as migrant boat capsizes in English Channel

But the numbers keep rising as the prospect of work and education in Britain lure both economic migrants and those fleeing war, persecution and famine. Some 44,000 people have made the journey so far this year, compared to 23,000 in all of last year and 8,500 in 2020, according to government figures.

Sunak pledged Tuesday to clear the backlog of asylum applications and announced new measures aimed at curbing the number of migrants crossing the Channel.

Sunak said he planned to introduce legislation early next year to ensure people who arrive illegally cannot remain in the country.

The prime minister also said he was adding hundreds of workers to process asylum claims and clear the backlog, estimated at more than 143,000 pending applications, by the end of 2023. The extra staff will also focus on the swift removal of Albanian migrants who come from a country Britain considers safe but are crossing the Channel in increasing numbers, Sunak said.

