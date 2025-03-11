Nation & World News
Nation & World News

4 charged in death of 5-year-old boy 'incinerated' in hyperbaric chamber explosion

Four people have been charged in the death of a 5-year-old boy who was killed inside a pressurized oxygen chamber at a medical facility in suburban detroit
FILE - A hyperbaric chamber at the Oxford Center in Brighton, Mich., is shown Feb. 8, 2024. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A hyperbaric chamber at the Oxford Center in Brighton, Mich., is shown Feb. 8, 2024. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP, file)
By COREY WILLIAMS – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

Four people have been charged in the death of a 5-year-old boy who was “incinerated” inside a pressurized oxygen chamber that exploded at a suburban Detroit medical facility, Michigan's attorney general said Tuesday.

Thomas Cooper from Royal Oak, Michigan, was pronounced dead at the scene. His mother was standing next to the chamber and suffered injuries to her arms when it exploded Jan. 31 at the Oxford Center in Troy.

Online court records show the center's founder and chief executive, Tamela Peterson is charged with second-degree murder. Also charged are facility manager Gary Marken, 65; safety manager Gary Mosteller, 64; and the hyperbaric chamber's operator that day, Aleta Moffitt, 60.

Marken and Mosteller are charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. Moffitt is charged with involuntary manslaughter and intentionally placing false medical information on a medical records chart.

All were arrested Monday pending arraignments Tuesday afternoon in Troy District Court, Attorney General Dana Nessel said at a news conference Tuesday.

Nessel said the defendants unscrupulously put children’s bodies at risk through unaccredited and debunked treatments, simply because it brought cash through the door.

Raymond Cassar, Marken's attorney, said the second-degree murder charge comes as “a total shock” to him and his client.

“For fairness, he is presumed innocent," Cassar said. “This was a tragic accident and our thoughts and our prayers go out to the family of this little boy. I want to remind everyone that this was an accident, not an intentional act. We're going to have to leave this up to the experts to find out what was the cause of this."

Moffitt's lawyer, Ellen Michaels, declined to comment before Tuesday's arraignment. The Associated Press left a telephone message Tuesday morning seeking comment from Peterson's attorney. An attorney was not listed for Mosteller.

A voicemail was left seeking comment from an attorney representing the Oxford Center. The AP also left a message seeking comment from the center.

The Oxford Center had said in an email following the explosion that a fire started inside the hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

“The safety and wellbeing of the children we serve is our highest priority,” the center said. “Nothing like this has happened in our more than 15 years of providing this type of therapy. We do not know why or how this happened and will participate in all of the investigations that now need to take place.”

Hyperbaric therapy increases delivers pure oxygen to a person's body inside the pressurized chamber. That's up to five times the amount of oxygen in a normal room, Troy Fire Lt. Keith Young said following the explosion.

“The presence of such a high amount of oxygen in a pressurized environment can make it extremely combustible,” Young said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared hyperbaric chambers to be marketed as safe and effective for a list of 13 disorders, such as severe burns, decompression sickness and non-healing wounds. The list doesn't include many of the other disorders advertised by the Oxford Center.

NBC News reported that according to the family’s attorney, the boy had received multiple sessions of hyperbaric therapy for sleep apnea and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. These conditions aren’t approved by the FDA to be marketed as effectively treated with hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

The FDA also recommends that consumers only use hyperbaric centers that are inspected and accredited by the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society. The Oxford Center doesn’t appear on the society’s February 2025 list of accredited facilities.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, is escorted into court for a hearing in Latah County District Court, Sept. 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Credit: AP

Judge tells attorneys to stop being so secretive in Bryan Kohberger's quadruple murder case

UPDATE

Woman killed by officers after fatally stabbing teen son in Paulding, GBI says

1 killed, 1 injured in downtown Atlanta shooting

The Latest

The Solong container drifts in the Humber Estuary, off the coast of East Yorkshire, following a collision on Monday with the MV Stena Immaculate oil tanker, operating as part of the US government's Tanker Security Programme, Tuesday March 11, 2025. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

UK police arrest a man on suspicion of manslaughter in the North Sea ship collision

22m ago

The Latest: Trump says he'll double planned tariffs on Canadian aluminum and steel

24m ago

Trump doubles planned tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum to 50% as trade war intensifies

25m ago

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.