3rd sailboat carrying migrants reaches southern Greek island

Greece's coast guard said 67 people had been on board the sailing catamaran that arrived in a harbor on Kythera's western coast, and that all had disembarked themselves. Their nationalities and where they had set sail from weren't immediately known.

In all, 237 migrants arrived on the island between the early hours of Wednesday and around mid-day Thursday. Of the two other sailboats that reached the island Wednesday, the first ran aground on the island's southern coast with 97 people on board — 93 from Afghanistan, three from Turkey and one from Pakistan, authorities said.